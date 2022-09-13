Are Rachel and [SPOILER] Still Together After 'The Bachelorette'?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains major potential spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.
After difficult rose ceremony rejections, Logan Palmer's last-minute switch to be one of Gabby Windey's guys, and a few canceled dates, Rachel Recchia's journey to find love as one of the co-leads on The Bachelorette Season 19 finally seemed to be looking up.
Following an emotional break-up with Tyler Norris during his hometown date in New Jersey, Rachel's respective relationships with her final three guys, Zach Shallcross, Tino Franco, and Aven Jones, appeared to all be in good places going in to the Fantasy Suite dates.
However, after her Fantasy Suite date with Zach, the 25-year-old account executive questioned whether Rachel had been acting differently in front of the cameras.
Fans have had to wait to find out if Zach will leave the show early, but no matter what happens in that relationship, it appears as if Rachel will be facing even more obstacles before she leaves Mexico.
A teaser for the final two episodes of the season shows Rachel presumably telling one of her final guys that he "straight-up shatter[ed] everything that [he] promised" her.
Plus, host Jesse Palmer teased that the conclusion will be "shocking" and it could be "the most emotional finale in Bachelorette history."
As fans wait to officially find out how it all ends, they may be interested in learning more about the potential spoilers for the end of the season. Who is the rumored recipient of Rachel's final rose, and is she still in a relationship with her final pick? The speculation regarding the finale may surprise you.
'Bachelorette' spoilers indicate that Rachel could get engaged to Tino Franco in the finale.
Though viewers will have to tune in to the two-part finale to officially find out what happens at the end of Gabby and Rachel's respective journeys, there are (unconfirmed) spoilers circulating about what could go down.
According to Reality Steve (created by Steve Carbone, who has long revealed spoilers for all Bachelor Nation shows), Zach does end up self-eliminating following his discussion with Rachel.
The pilot later sends Aven home, leaving Tino as her only finalist. Since the season commenced, Tino has been a frontrunner, and he got Rachel's first impression rose, and her first kiss of the season.
Per the spoiler site, Tino does propose to Rachel in Mexico in the finale, and the two leave the ABC series as an engaged couple. However, based on more recent spoilers for the season, they are no longer engaged.
Are Rachel and Tino still together after 'The Bachelorette'?
In the four months since filming wrapped, Reality Steve noted in a post that Rachel and Tino have decided to call off their engagement. According to the post, the pair put an end to their relationship during one of their post-season visits (which are known as a Happy Couple's Weekend).
During these weekends, the (usually) engaged couple gets to spend quality time together in a house chosen by producers. The goal is for the pairs to spend time together without accidentally revealing a finale spoiler to members of the public.
In the finale teaser clip, Rachel and Tino can be seen spending time at a property that does not resemble the Mexico resort that the finalists stayed in during the regular season.
"There's no way this works out," Tino says in a clip from the property. "Please, just get me out of this. Let me out."
In another moment from the property, Rachel accuses someone of "lying."
"You're lying straight to my face. I want an answer for why you did what you did," Rachel says.
While viewers don't yet know what this conversation is referring to, Reality Steve provided some potential insight. Reality Steve shared that Tino and Rachel stopped speaking at one point during their engagement. There was a subsequent miscommunication about where exactly things stood between them when they weren't talking.
As a result, the two decided to break up (the post noted that it was Rachel's decision). According to the site, fans shouldn't expect the pair to reconcile during the After the Final Rose special, either.
If these spoilers end up being accurate, it could explain why Jesse referred to The Bachelorette finale as "shocking."
The Bachelorette Season 19 will wrap up with a two-part finale. The first part will air on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and final part will air the week after, on Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. ET.
You can also stream the season on Hulu.