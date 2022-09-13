Are Rachel and [SPOILER] Still Together After 'The Bachelorette'?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major potential spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.

After difficult rose ceremony rejections, Logan Palmer's last-minute switch to be one of Gabby Windey's guys, and a few canceled dates, Rachel Recchia's journey to find love as one of the co-leads on The Bachelorette Season 19 finally seemed to be looking up.

Following an emotional break-up with Tyler Norris during his hometown date in New Jersey, Rachel's respective relationships with her final three guys, Zach Shallcross, Tino Franco, and Aven Jones, appeared to all be in good places going in to the Fantasy Suite dates.