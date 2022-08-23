The TV Schedule for Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette' Is Switching Up — Details!
Over the last several weeks, viewers have watched men quite literally jump through hoops with hopes of advancing to the final rose ceremony on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Each of the remaining contestants has created a solid connection with the Bachelorettes, but only time will tell what chaos will ensue ahead of the Season 19 finale.
Though we have some predictions and potential spoilers, the only real way to know who Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia pick in the end is to tune in each week. But when does the ABC series come on? Pay attention, because things are getting a shakeup for the remainder of Season 19 schedule of The Bachelorette!
Here’s the 2022 episode schedule for Season 19 of ‘The Bachelorette.’
This season of The Bachelorette is unlike any other. Two leading ladies mean twice the eliminations and double the drama. It also makes sense that the schedule will be switched up a bit.
In the Monday, Aug. 22 episode of The Bachelorette, Gabby and Rachel conducted their fateful hometown visits. By the end of the two-hour episode, Rachel had cut one man ahead of meeting his family, while Gabby appeared to be keeping all three of her remaining men.
The following week, on Monday, Aug. 29, the Men Tell All airs. Previously eliminated contestants will have the opportunity to get everything off their chests and viewers’ questions will finally be answered.
Up next are the Fantasy Suites, which will air over the course of two weeks. While the first part airs on Monday, Sept. 5, the following episode won’t premiere until Tuesday, Sept. 13.
In the same vein, the Season 19 finale airs on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Although these remaining episodes will run on a different day of the week than usual, as always, The Bachelorette will still air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Now that we’re clear on the season finale, viewers are dying to know when the After the Final Rose special premieres. Here’s what we know!
When is the ‘After the Final Rose’ special? The identity of the next Bachelor will be revealed!
Much like previous seasons, Gabby and Rachel’s After the Final Rose episode will air immediately after the Season 19 finale.
At the live special, Jesse Palmer will announce which Season 19 contestant will take up the mantle of The Bachelor in Season 27. Though no details have been revealed as of this writing, viewers have cast their predictions.
In addition, Reality Steve has shared some pretty juicy spoilers.
To find out what happens on Season 19 of The Bachelorette, tune in on Mondays for the next two weeks! After that, the show will air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Hulu subscribers can access new episodes the next day!