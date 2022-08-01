Do Rachel and Gabby Have Fantasy Suite Dates Full of Drama on 'The Bachelorette'?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC.

What happens in the fantasy suites stays in the fantasy suites, right? Not in Bachelor Nation! Can you blame Season 19 Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia for being cautious with their hearts when it comes to their fantasy suite dates?

After all, Clayton Echard infamously told both of them that he loved them during his fantasy suite episodes. We all know how that turned out.