Are the Fantasy Suites a One-Way Ticket to Hookup Town on 'The Bachelorette?' Not Always

Tyler shared, "Leading up to our date in the Fantasy Suite, [Hannah] told me she made up her mind that she didn’t want to have sex ... During that night together, we hooked up and it kept getting steamy, but I kept pumping the brakes. ‘I just want to talk more,’ I told her. I told her I had already made a promise to her that we wouldn’t. ‘No means no,’ I said. I wanted to honor that, and I didn’t want her to do something she might regret later. We had the best night — just hanging out, talking and connecting."