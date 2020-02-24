We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: ABC

Peter Weber Might Not Be Dating One of His Final Three After 'The Bachelor'

Season 24 of The Bachelor has put both Peter Weber and his contestants through the ringer. From ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends showing up to drama among the women to rival that of Bad Girls Club, it has just been a lot. But when it's all said and done, the important thing to take away from the season is who Peter ends up with. And even if he doesn't get engaged, he could very well be dating someone from his season in real life.

Somehow, Peter did what every Bachelor manages to do and narrowed more than two dozen women down to a meager final three for fantasy suite dates. The contestants in question have all made legitimate connections with Peter, even if it wasn't always easy for them. So the million dollar question on everyone's mind now is who gets that final rose of the season.