Peter Weber Might Not Be Dating One of His Final Three After 'The Bachelor'

Season 24 of The Bachelor has put both Peter Weber and his contestants through the ringer. From ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends showing up to drama among the women to rival that of Bad Girls Club, it has just been a lot. But when it's all said and done, the important thing to take away from the season is who Peter ends up with. And even if he doesn't get engaged, he could very well be dating someone from his season in real life.
Somehow, Peter did what every Bachelor manages to do and narrowed more than two dozen women down to a meager final three for fantasy suite dates. The contestants in question have all made legitimate connections with Peter, even if it wasn't always easy for them. So the million dollar question on everyone's mind now is who gets that final rose of the season.
He's with Madison Prewett, but he hasn't proposed yet.
One theory someone posted on reddit is that Peter is dating Madison Prewett, but that he didn't propose to her when they filmed The Bachelor season finale. Instead, the redditor theorized, Peter plans to propose to Madison on the After the Final Rose special. It’s not the wildest idea out there, especially in terms of making for an unorthodox finale and shocking reunion special. But it does mean fans won’t get the requisite proposal that the entire season typically leads up to.
Peter is dating a 'Bachelor' producer.
When a New Year’s Eve photo popped up on Instagram with Peter and none other than Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca, fans were quick to shout out from the rooftops of the internet that it meant he ends up with her instead of a contestant. Then, they were spotted at a winery together, further fueling the rumors that Peter is dating The Bachelor producer. It’s all so very UnReal and it’s the kind of expected drama that the franchise is all about.
He's dating someone who didn't make it to his final two.
Then again, there’s always the chance that Peter is indeed dating one of his contestants, but that she isn't someone who made it as far as his final three women. Like Kelley Flanagan, perhaps, who became a fast fan favorite this season. The Bachelor typically chooses his intended from his final two, but Peter could get to the end of the season and find that he isn’t in love with either of them enough to pursue anything.
Peter ended his season of 'The Bachelor' single.
The whole point of The Bachelor is for the suitor to meet someone he can spend the rest of his life with. That’s how it has been done for years, give or take a few disasters, so for all intents and purposes, that’s how Peter’s season of The Bachelor will end. On the other hand, he might not choose anyone. It would make the entire season feel like a waste, but once again, Peter ending up in the season finale alone and not proposing to anyone would be pretty shocking.
Now that the season is winding now, all fans can really hope for is that Peter is dating someone after The Bachelor so that his entire season wasn't a bust. And if he isn’t, then his season still birthed some amazing future contestants on Bachelor in Paradise.
