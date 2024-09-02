Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Why Isn't 'The Bachelorette' on Tonight? Here's When the Season Finale Will Air 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 finale airs on Tuesday, September 3, at 8 p.m. EST. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 2 2024, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Season 21 of The Bachelorette has been a whirlwind, packed with unexpected twists and turns. Over the past few weeks, viewers have followed Jenn Tran's tumultuous journey for love, from her ex-boyfriend's dramatic return to contestants with questionable intentions.

But now, we're racing toward the finish line! In the August 27 episode, Jenn sends Jonathon Johnson home, leaving Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg as her final two. With the season finale approaching, there's still plenty to unravel. However, if you're eager to watch the final episode, we have some disappointing news — The Bachelorette will not be airing tonight, September 2, in its usual Monday time slot.

Why is 'The Bachelorette' not on tonight, Sept. 2, 2024?

Hold on a second, don't panic! While The Bachelorette will not be airing an episode on Monday, September 2, that doesn't mean things are in shambles behind the scenes! As it turns out, the delay is simply because of Labor Day.

With many people celebrating the unofficial end of summer, ABC is opting for reruns of Celebrity Family Feud instead. But don't worry — the three-hour season finale, including the "After the Final Rose" special, will air on Tuesday, September 3, at 8 p.m. EST.

The teaser for the Season 21 'Bachelorette' finale hints at a shocking moment.

Season 21 has been quite the bumpy road, but thankfully, we're in the final stretch and will finally see how Jenn's trailblazing journey ends! During the "Men Tell All" special, host Jesse Palmer presents a teaser trailer for the finale and says viewers will be "on the edge of [their] seat the entire time."

In the nearly three-and-a-half-minute trailer, Jenn confesses she "really needs to follow my heart." Jesse, who's sitting beside Jenn on couch, then asks her, "Are you sure you want to do this?" She hesitates but eventually nods. The teaser then shifts to Jenn at the final rose ceremony, with her voiceover stating, "What I'm about to do today is something that I never thought that I would ever do, but I have to do what's right for me."

We then see Jenn standing in front of one of her final two suitors, where she unexpectedly says, "I can't let you propose to me." The teaser ends with Jenn setting down the final rose and walking away. While the editing makes it seem like Jenn ends up alone, spoilers indicate otherwise. As a matter of fact, Jenn does get engaged by the end of her journey!

So, given Jesse's hint that this season's finale is "one of the most surprising and emotional endings in 'Bachelorette' history," it's possible Jenn might surprise us all by getting down on one knee herself and proposing to her final suitor.