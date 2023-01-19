Distractify
Zach Shallcross for Season 27 of 'The Bachelor'
Source: ABC

Who Gets Zach Shallcross's First Impression Rose on 'The Bachelor'? (SPOILERS)

Jan. 19 2023, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 27 of The Bachelor.

After the last few disastrous installments of The Bachelor, we are desperate for a season that ends in happiness (and isn't dictated by producers). Hopefully, this will be the case for Mr. Right Reasons himself, Zach Shallcross.

Season 27 is right around the corner, and lucky for us, spoilers are already starting to surface on social media. Although we still don't know who he ends up with, we do know a few other juicy details! With that said, stick around to find out who gets Zach's first impression rose on The Bachelor.

zach shallcross the bachelor first impression rose
Source: ABC
Who gets Zach's first impression rose on 'The Bachelor'?

After briefly getting to know the ladies of his season, Zach gives his first impression rose to Greer Blitzer, a 24-year-old medical sales representative from Houston. According to her official bio, Greer is "a bold, hilarious woman who isn't afraid to speak her mind." This "loyal and confident" hopeless romantic currently resides in New York City.

When it comes to love, Greer is looking for someone "who can keep up with her quick wit and big personality." Well, are Greer and Zach a match made in heaven? Can she break the infamous "first impression rose curse"? Let's find out.

greer first impression rose zach the bachelor season
Source: ABC

Zach gives his first impression rose to Greer, a 24-year-old medical sales representative.

Despite receiving the coveted first impression rose, Greer never goes on a one-on-one date and is not one of Zach's final four women (click here to see who is). According to resident spoiler king Reality Steve, the 24-year-old stunner is eliminated right before hometowns alongside Katherine Izzo and Brooklyn Willie.

There's drama surrounding America's first impression rose pick.

For those who have forgotten, Zach met five contestants during the finale of The Bachelorette. While the ladies tried to impress the franchise lead, it was up to America to determine who would receive his first-ever rose. In the end, 24-year-old entrepreneur Brianna Thorbourne received America's first impression rose.

(L-R) Brianna Thorbourne and Christina Mandrell
Source: ABC

(L-R) Brianna Thorbourne and Christina Mandrell do not get along on 'The Bachelor'

Now, there appears to be some drama surrounding this rose, per Reality Steve. The blogger reported that 26-year-old content creator Christina Mandrell is quite rude to Brianna regarding the first impression rose. The tension escalates at the third rose ceremony pool party and ends with Brianna self-eliminating.

Season 27 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

