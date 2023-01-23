Christina Mandrell May Be 'The Bachelor's Season 27 Villain To Keep an Eye On (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 27 of The Bachelor. Fans of The Bachelor who were worried about a lackluster season due to good guy Zach Shallcross as the Season 27 lead may not have to worry about that anymore. Because, according to alleged spoilers that were leaked ahead of the season premiere, there's lots of drama to go around, with contestant Christina Mandrell at the center of some of it.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, Christina is being accused of being a bully on The Bachelor. And, while that's a strong word on a show that can be cutthroat more often than not, it's a rumor that fans have lots of questions about, mainly because of who Christina is. She, along with four other women, got a leg up on the competition when they met Zach during The Bachelorette season finale in September 2022.

Source: ABC Christina and Zach met for the first time on 'After the Final Rose.'

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Christina is making waves because of the bullying rumor and because she was one of the five women who met Zach before any of his other contestants had a chance. And the woman Christina is accused of bullying while filming the season, Brianna Thorbourne, was also one of the five women Zach met before his season officially began. We told you his season isn't going to be boring.

Is Christina Mandrell the bully of 'The Bachelor' Season 27?

According to spoiler expert Reality Steve, Christina makes it to at least week three, when her rumored bullying hits its boiling point. Reality Steve shared on his blog in January 2023 that, during a pool party that takes place instead of a third cocktail party, Christina continues an apparent tirade of being unkind to fellow contestant Brianna.

Article continues below advertisement

"Christina was the one who, I guess, was sort of the instigator and telling Brianna that the first impression rose she got was from America (at the live After the Final Rose), and not from Zach," Reality Steve wrote. "It all escalated at the pool party and this is when Brianna ends up quitting."

Article continues below advertisement

Reality Steve also revealed that Christina is shown drinking a bit too much during her entire time on The Bachelor and that, at the third rose ceremony, Zach sends her home. It's a short-lived reign as a so-called "villain" of The Bachelor, but her behavior could very well earn her a place on Bachelor in Paradise.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Christina Mandrell make Brianna Thorbourne quit 'The Bachelor'?

Reality Steve also shared on his blog that Brianna quits The Bachelor early on. She goes into the season with a first impression rose after America was given the chance to vote for one of Zach's first five contestants, who were all introduced in that After the Final Rose special at the end of The Bachelorette Season 19.