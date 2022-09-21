New 'Bachelor' Contestant Christina Mandrell Is Related to Country Royalty
In addition to providing a surprising conclusion to this season of The Bachelorette, the show's most recent season finale also provided a preview of the next season of The Bachelor. That new season will feature Zach Shallcross, and The Bachelorette finale also included the start of Zach's journey, as five of the women who will be vying for roses on the upcoming season flew out to meet him during the finale.
Who is Christina Mandrell?
Those contestants each did something to charm Zach. Brooklyn, a blonde woman from Texas, said something dirty that got bleeped out for the audience at home. Brianna, who hails from New Jersey, brought a polaroid camera to take a selfie with Zach, and then tucked it away in his pocket. Bailey, a Nashville native, told Zach to remember to think of her daily, while Cat, a professional dancer, simply told Zach that she loved him.
The fifth contestant was Christina Mandrell, who brought two mini liquor bottles for them to chug. A first impression rose was then awarded, but Zach didn't get to choose. Instead, viewers were asked to vote on who would receive the rose, and they decided to go with Brianna, who will now be safe during week one of the competition. The total number of contestants for this upcoming season has yet to be revealed.
Who are Christina Mandrell's relatives and parents?
Given their shared last name, many naturally wondered if Christina was related to country music singer Barbara Mandrell. As it turns out, Christina is actually Barbara's niece, and her mother is actress and singer Irene Mandrell. Christina identifies herself as a model, singer, and content creator, and has already been married once. She may not have won the first impression rose, but she did get the advantage of meeting Zach early.
The next season of 'The Bachelor' will premiere in January 2023.
Fans will have to wait a few months to actually see how Zach's season of The Bachelor plays out. His casting in the role didn't come as much of a surprise, as he emerged as one of the fan favorites during his appearances on The Bachelorette. He ultimately self-eliminated after accusing Rachel of being fake with him during their time alone together in the Fantasy Suites.
Zach, who had made it clear that he was ready to propose at the end of this process, left Mexico in tears. When he returned as the next Bachelor, though, he seemed to be in decidedly better spirits.
“There’s no words. I’m just taking this in right now. I’m really nervous but this is once in a lifetime. I’ll be ready," he said after he was introduced.
Zach also said that his experience with Rachel didn't fundamentally change what he was looking for.
“I really needed to take some time to reflect. It didn’t change how ready I was. I’m ready to find my person," he said. Fans will hopefully get to see him do that when the show debuts in 2023.