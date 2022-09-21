Everything We Know About the Drama Surrounding Rachel Recchia's Engagement Ring

Alas, Bachelorette fans. Season 19 has come to an end. Over the last several weeks, we’ve watched the 32 men vying for the hearts of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia go head-to-head. But in the end, only two men were lucky enough to make it to the finish line.

Months of competition all came down to the Sept. 20 episode of The Bachelorette, where Gabby and Rachel selected a suitor. While Gabby gave her final rose to Bachelorette frontrunner Erich Schwer, Rachel ended up with the recipient of her first impression rose, Tino Franco.