Are Noah and Abigail From 'Bachelor in Paradise' Still Together? (Please Say Yes!) "Life update: We moved to Tulsa and bought our first home," Noah said in Jan. 2024. By Melissa Willets Jul. 8 2024, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

One of the Bachelor in Paradise couples fans rooted for the most is definitely Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb. The duo met on Season 7 and were a fit right from the start.

But Abigail and Noah did not end up leaving the show together. What happened from there? Has their relationship progressed? Read on for a full update about the couple we really want to see happen.

So, are Noah and Abigail from 'Bachelor in Paradise' still together despite not leaving the show together?

The good news for those of us who fell in love with Abigail and Noah as a couple is that after their season, they got back together! In fact, since 2021 when they first crossed paths, the Bachelor in Paradise alums have gotten super serious with one another.

After dating for two years, Noah popped the question to Abigail, and she happily said "Yes!" The special moment took place at a beachfront California home, with Noah telling People, "She had no clue the engagement was happening until we walked up the stairs to the rooftop and saw the roses and candles overlooking the ocean."

But getting engaged was not even the couple's latest milestone together. Not only are they reportedly planning a fall wedding, but Abigail and Noah from Bachelor in Paradise shared another big update with fans.

Noah and Abigail from 'Bachelor in Paradise' bought a home together.

After sharing their sweet engagement news with fans, in January 2024, Noah had another update to offer fans who are following their love story. "Life update: We moved to Tulsa and bought our first home," Noah said in a post to his Instagram. Noah and Abigail also share a dog.

Abigail is very open about having hearing loss.

Not only did Abigail write a book about her experiences with hearling loss, but much of her Instagram is dedicated to shedding light on what her life is like. In one particular post, she interviews Noah about his feelings around her hearing loss.

He admits to being afraid of the unknown. "I'm not deaf," he explains to his soon-to-be wife about why it was scary. In other videos, Abigail talks about whether she can lip read, and also shares what it's like to have a cochlear implant.

Her book, The Deaf Girl, was published in 2023. About the important work she said in part, "Over the course of the past three years, my mom and I have combined our experiences into this book — mine of growing up with a disability and navigating life’s challenges, and hers of raising two daughters with a shared disability and facing uncharted waters. Our goal is that The Deaf Girl can provide answers, comfort, and hope to those who need it."