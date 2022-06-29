'Bachelorette' Alum Blake Horstmann Is Dating a 'Love Is Blind' Star — They Met on 'All Store Shore'
Sorry, ladies — Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann is off the market.
After Becca Kufrin broke Blake's heart during Season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018, Blake made his way to the Bachelor in Paradise beach the following year for its sixth season. Unfortunately, Blake couldn't escape relationship drama in between cocktails crafted by BiP's iconic bartender Wells Adams.
Blake learned a huge lesson in the importance of clear communication when he found himself in a tangled love triangle with Kristina Schulman, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and even Hannah G. He hooked up with Kristina and Caelynn at the Stagecoach Festival before Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise began filming. Blake also reached out to Hannah G. before filming began, flying out to visit her. It would be an understatement to say that the ladies were rather confused about where they stood with Blake.
But now, it looks like one thing is clear: Blake is in a relationship with a certain Love Is Blind alum, with whom he stars on Paramount Plus's new series All Star Shore. Keep reading for more details.
Blake Horstmann is apparently dating his 'All Star Shore' co-star Giannina Gibelli.
Based on Blake's Instagram posts, he's thrown himself fully into healing and working on himself post-Paradise — and we love to see it!
So who's the lucky lady Blake's seeing now? Blake met her filming the new reality series All Star Shore.
The new Paramount Plus series features iconic stars from a spectrum of notable reality television shows competing for a cash prize. Turns out Blake won the best prize of all on the show — a new girlfriend!
Blake is dating Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli. Giannina was engaged to Damian Powers on Love Is Blind Season 1, which filmed in 2018 and aired in 2020. On the show, Damian realized he couldn't say yes to her at the altar. The two tried dating after the show but eventually broke up in late 2020.
An insider told People in January 2022 that Blake and Giannina were dating and "taking things slow" with their relationship, adding that they "seem really happy together."
Then, Giannana sort of made things Instagram official in May 2022 when she posted a photo to her Instagram stories of the two together, with Blake's face mostly covered, per Page Six.
Giannina dropped other hints about her new boyfriend on her Instagram as well. For example, she captioned one post in May 2022 with "I came for the DJ." (Blake is a DJ.) Her All Star Shore co-star Angelina Marie Larangeira commented, "Cannot wait for u to be able to tell the world. Two more months." This seems to refer to Giannina having to keep things under wraps until the show aired.
More recently, Giannina told E! News in early June 2022 that Blake was "very respectful. I don't think that [the fans] know just how funny and spontaneous and dedicated he is."
She apparently remained "coy" about the dating rumors during the interview, as the outlet described it.
Blake told Page Six in a report from June 22, 2022, that his romance with Giannina on the show was unexpected — "a nice surprise." He joked that they were told to stay away from each other while filming All Star Shore because it was supposed to be a competition series.
We're rooting for these two lovebirds. All Star Shore premieres Wednesday, June 29, 2022, on Paramount Plus.