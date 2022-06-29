'Bachelorette' Alum Blake Horstmann Is Dating a 'Love Is Blind' Star — They Met on 'All Store Shore'

Blake learned a huge lesson in the importance of clear communication when he found himself in a tangled love triangle with Kristina Schulman, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and even Hannah G. He hooked up with Kristina and Caelynn at the Stagecoach Festival before Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise began filming. Blake also reached out to Hannah G. before filming began, flying out to visit her. It would be an understatement to say that the ladies were rather confused about where they stood with Blake.

But now, it looks like one thing is clear: Blake is in a relationship with a certain Love Is Blind alum, with whom he stars on Paramount Plus's new series All Star Shore. Keep reading for more details.