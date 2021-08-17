Becca Kufrin Is Making History on This Season of 'Bachelor in Paradise'

We’ve been waiting for two years, but Bachelor in Paradise is finally here, and the cast is quite a mixture of personalities and seasons. We have contestants going back all the way to a pre-Colton era — there are even people who have been on Bachelor in Paradise before. We meet Grocery Store Joe early on, a BiP favorite who was originally on Becca Kufrin ’s season of The Bachelorette .

Now, word is that Becca herself will be coming to the beach to find love through Bachelor Nation once again. No previous season lead has ever come back to find love at the beach, although it was rumored that Hannah Brown would be coming back.

But since Hannah is now in a relationship and Becca is now single again after she broke off her engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen, is Becca really competing on Bachelor in Paradise? Who does she pick?