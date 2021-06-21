Will 'The Bachelorette' Season 17's Thomas Jacobs Be Out the Door Soon? (SPOILERS)

What’s a season of The Bachelorette without some drama? Over the years, viewers watched as beautiful and eligible women put their hearts on the line to find true love. And with a pick of professional men from various fields, it can be hard for a season lead to navigate through them all — especially when some of the contestants are not being truthful.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette .

When does Thomas go home? Read on as we spill all of the tea.

On Season 17 Episode 2, viewers watched as one man, Cody Menk , was sent home for apparently not being trustworthy. And it looks like history may repeat itself with Thomas Jacobs . After fans realized — via the Episode 3 trailer — that he’s a bit suspect, viewers are ready for Katie Thurston to kick Thomas to the curb.

Thomas reportedly goes home in Episode 3 or 4, according to Reality Steve.

It’s always bittersweet when the season’s lead seems to have a connection with a contestant, but said contestant ends up presenting a few red flags. And by the looks of it, Thomas — the 28-year-old real estate broker — may have gone from fan-favorite to one of the season’s possible villains.

From the beginning, Thomas served up his charm and Katie ate it up. Since stepping out of the limo to begin his time in the mansion, Thomas has been completely smitten with Katie. Like many of the suitors, he has gushed about Katie to the group of men and producers. But, it turns out that he may not have pure intentions.

In the teaser for Episode 3, Aaron Clancy accuses Thomas of only putting his hat into the ring for Katie’s heart because he wants a big platform. And Hunter Montgomery puts Thomas on the spot.

“Have you ever thought, ‘Maybe, I could end up being the Bachelor?’" Hunter asks Thomas. “Yes, that was a thought that was on my mind,” Thomas reveals to the men. Making matters worse, Thomas can be heard in a different clip describing the lengths he’ll go in order to win. “I’m willing to do anything it takes, including throwing out the ‘love’ word.”

And according to Reality Steve (via The Cheat Sheet), his intentions will cost him the chance to propose to Katie. “Basically, he’s the guy that ruffles some feathers early on with the other guys,” Reality Steve wrote. “I believe he gets an early rose, thus making him look like an early favorite, that quickly wears out his welcome with some of the others and Thomas ends up getting eliminated in like episode 3 or 4.”