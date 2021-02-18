Swoon! Karamo Brown Proposed to Partner Ian Jordon Twice to Reaffirm His Love

Karamo documented the process of making his nuptials to Ian happen in a rather detailed fashion. After first approaching his partner's mother and asking for her approval, Karamo threw a birthday party for Jordan in 2018 where he planned to pop the question. Following an emotional video and speech from Karamo and his son, the Queer Eye star got down on one knee and asked for Ian's hand in marriage.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic effectively upended the possibility of large gatherings for the foreseeable future, the pair still hasn't been able to act on the proposal. However, that doesn't mean that Karamo hasn't gotten creative in the meantime. In May 2020, per E! News, Karamo decided to re-propose to Ian on his birthday once again the following year, reaffirming that his love has grown even more profound for the director as they've quarantined together during the pandemic.