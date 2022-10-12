Kira and Romeo's Joint 'Bachelor in Paradise' Exit Was Unexpected for Fans

Kira returns to the beach to try and get someone else to leave with her, and Romeo appears to be her second choice. And, for reasons we are still trying to comb through ourselves, Romeo says yes.

However, as they speak with producers at the end of the episode, it's still unclear why Romeo agrees to leave the show and his chances at love with other people in order to try things out with someone who was never his first choice to begin with. It's one big uncomfortable mess.