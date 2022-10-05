What Kind of Doctor Is 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Kira Mengistu?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Although Dr. Kira Mengistu was unable to remedy her love life by competing for Clayton Echard’s heart on The Bachelor Season 26, the doctor has decided on a new course of action — Bachelor in Paradise.

Yes, the attractive doctor decided to try her luck on Season 8 of the hit show, but was also unable to leave with a man by her side. While Kira tried to woo Romeo Alexander, Casey Woods, and Jacob Rapini, her efforts fell flat. As a result, Kira was sent packing after not receiving a rose on the season’s first rose ceremony.