'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Jill Chin Is Involved in the First Love Triangle of Season 8

Jill Chin, who originally appeared on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, got involved in a love triangle with Romeo Alexander and Dr. Kira Mengistu on the first night.

As viewers later found out, Jill and Romeo had a pre-show connection that was actually derailed when Romeo kissed Kira during a night out.

The Season 8 premiere ended with a confrontation between Jill and Kira (after Romeo told Kira that he just wanted to get to know Jill), and viewers will have to tune in to find out how it will all play out.