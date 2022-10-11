Michael and Sierra Are Over on 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Who Is the "Zaddy" Dating Now? (SPOILERS)

That seems to be a concern among fans right now. Michael's wife and the mother of his son tragically died in 2019 from cancer. He went on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette in 2021 and he has tried to move forward.

He left on his own accord toward the end of the season and now that things didn't work out with yet another person in Bachelor Nation, it makes fans wonder if this is even the right place for Michael to find love again.