'Bachelor in Paradise' Gears up for a New Season of Drama — How Old Is the New Cast?
Even if fall has got you feeling wet and chilly, things are just starting to heat up on the new season of Bachelor in Paradise. Season 8 of the popular reality competition features an all-new collection of Bachelor veterans trying to find that special connection with someone. Having skipped out on its usual summer debut for a fall premiere, we can finally see some steamy chemistry in Season 8. Romance, sparks, and drama are in the forecast for Bachelor in Paradise this year.
Paradise typically features contestants who have competed on episodes of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette before. As such, many of them already have experience in the tumultuous battlefield that is reality TV romance.
Most of them might be old hats at this song-and-dance by now, but how old is the 2022 cast of Bachelor in Paradise?
Here's what we know about the 'Bachelor in Paradise' cast members' ages.
As of the week of Oct. 3, we've gotten all the introductions out of the way. The "largest ever cast" of Bachelor veterans has gotten to know each other, and it's officially time for the drama to begin.
This season is hosted by Bachelor legend Jesse Palmer, who was the youngest lead on the original show when he participated in Season 5 at 25 years old. Now, he oversees the operation on Paradise as a staggering 38 Bachelors and Bachelorettes try to find The One on the island.
Here is a list of the cast and their ages for this season of Bachelor in Paradise:
- Aaron Clancy — 27 years old
- Andrew Spencer — 27 years old
- Brandon Jones — 27 years old
- Brittany Galvin — 25 years old
- Casey Woods — 37 years old
- Danielle Maltby — 36 years old
- Eliza Isichei — 26 years old
- Ency Abedin — 29 years old
- Genevieve Parisi — 26 years old
- Hailey Malles — 26 years old
- Hayden Markowitz — 29 years old
- Hunter Haag — 29 years old
- Jacob Rapini — 27 years old
- James Bonsall — 32 years old
- Jessenia Cruz — 29 years old
- Jill Chin — 26 years old
- Joey Young — 24 years old
- Johnny DePhillipo — 25 years old
- Justin Glaze — 27 years old
- Justin Young — 24 years old
- Kate Gallivan — 33 years old
- Kira Mengistu — 33 years old
- Lace Morris — 32 years old
- Logan Palmer — 26 years old
- Lyndsey Windham — 28 years old
- Mara Agrait — 33 years old
- Michael Allio — 38 years old
- Olumide "Olu" Onajide — 29 years old
- Rodney Mathews — 30 years old
- Romeo Alexander — 32 years old
- Salley Carson — 27 years old
- Sarah Hamrick — 24 years old
- Serene Russel —26 years old
- Shanae Ankney — 30 years old
- Sierra Jackson — 26 years old
- Teddi Wright — 25 years old
- Tyler Norris — 25 years old
- Victoria Fuller — 28 years old
With the largest cast in series history full of Bachelor favorites, Season 8 is sure to make a splash.
Catch new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.