Season 8 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Will Air Not Once but Twice a Week!
Alas, Bachelor Nation. Season 19 of The Bachelorette reached its inevitable end in early September. On the bright side, new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise are on the way!
Outlets confirmed that former Bachelorette cast member Michael Allio is looking for love in Season 8, and he’s joined by a long list of fan favorites.
Along with many ladies from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, guys from both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s season of the Bachelorette are in Mexico looking for romance. And teasers hint that drama will ensue. (Dare we say, it might just be the most dramatic season of Bachelor in Paradise yet?)
But when does Season 8 actually air on ABC? Here’s what we know about the episode release schedule and finale.
What's the release schedule for Season 8 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’? Details on the finale!
Showrunners are switching things up in Season 8 of BiP. While the series previously kicked off in August, this season of BiP came out a month later due to the delayed start of Gabby and Rachel's season of The Bachelorette.
But wait, there's more! While long-time Bachelor fans know Monday to be our favorite night of the week, the TV schedule is also changing, and for the better. Following the premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the ABC series will air not once but twice a week.
Yes, you read that right! Starting on Monday, Oct. 3, new episodes of BiP will be released every Monday and Tuesday up until the Season 8 finale on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
That means twice the eliminations and double the drama. The trailer for the upcoming season of BiP teased that "a shocking twist divides the beach."
Jesse Palmer took up the mantle of host in Season 8, while Wells Adams returned as the resident BiP bartender. In an interview with PEOPLE, Wells described the new season as “very sexy,” adding that “this season was different than years past."
He explained, "When it comes to Paradise, I think it's the best show that we make. It's fun and it's funny, and it's very successful. The mission statement is for people to get engaged and have long-lasting, meaningful relationships. That show kills."
But how can you watch live? Read on to find out more!
How can I watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ live?
You can watch new episodes of BiP airing live on ABC on Monday and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. As usual, episodes will continue to be two hours each.
Those who don’t have cable can also watch new episodes in real time with streaming services like Sling, fuboTV, Direct TV Stream, and Hulu Live Plus.
You can also stream new episodes of the series straight from the source at ABC.com/shows/bachelor-in-paradise as well as on the ABC app, by linking your cable provider.
When do new episodes of ‘BiP’ go live on Hulu?
If you don't have any of the options to watch Bachelor in Paradise live, you're not out of luck! New episodes are available for streaming on Hulu the day after they air. So, clear your schedule every Tuesday and Wednesday! New episodes typically become available before 9 a.m. ET the following day.