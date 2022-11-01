Will Sarah Hamrick Come Back to 'Bachelor in Paradise'? Here's What We Know
ABC’s widely popular reality TV dating series Bachelor in Paradise returned to television this fall with more episodes, more singles, and more drama than ever before. With only a few weeks left until the highly anticipated Season 8 finale, the stakes are high and contestants are crumbling under the pressure.
So far, more than a few contestants have quit the game prematurely of their own volition — the latest of which is Season 26 Bachelor star Sarah Hamrick.
In the Monday, Oct. 31 episode of BiP, Jesse Palmer announced that Sarah had voluntarily left paradise. But will she come back? Here’s everything we know about Sarah’s exit from Season 8.
Will Sarah Hamrick come back to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?
Jesse informed Sarah’s co-stars that she left paradise to deal with a “family emergency.”
There are plenty of twists and turns to come as the remainder of the season plays out, but Sarah’s return may not be one of them.
Although there’s a chance that Sarah might return for a future season of BiP, it looks like her time on Season 8 has come to end.
Following the airing of her exit from the series, she took to social media to say her goodbyes. In her message, she shared the tragic reason she had to step away from the process.
So, what happened to Sarah and why did she leave BiP?
What happened to Sarah on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’? Details on her exit.
Not long after Season 8, Episode 10 of BiP aired on ABC, Sarah posted a photo on Instagram that was accompanied by a bittersweet caption. She started her post, “Almost paradise… kinda.”
Sarah expressed that her time on the show was “a challenge in itself.” The process became much more challenging after she learned the news of her grandmother’s death, which she described as one of the “most vulnerable and heartbreaking moments” of her life.
Her post continued, “While I wish things had gone differently for myself and my family back home, I hope this can be a reminder that all of us on the show are real people, with real lives and families beyond what you may see on TV.”
According to Sarah, the loss reminded her of “what’s really important and to just be kind.” She added, “I hope this can remind you of the same as you continue to enjoy watching paradise unfold.”
In response, Sarah’s 70,000 followers flooded her comment section with their condolences. Needless to say, fans of the show were sad the 24-year-old financial expert go.
You can tune into Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.