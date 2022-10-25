Alex Bordyukov Could Shake Things Up on 'Bachelor in Paradise'
Nothing adds unexpected twists to Bachelor in Paradise quite like the arrival of new people after relationships have begun to form. It's the only surefire way to make certain that no one is ever too comfortable with their respective partners, after all.
And in the Oct. 24 episode, Alex Bordyukov is one of those newbies here to shake things up but also find love for himself.
But for those who are unfamiliar with him, who is Alex on Bachelor in Paradise? He isn't from the most recent couple of seasons of The Bachelorette, so he's more of an OG, much like Lace Morris and Danielle Maltby this season. But being a tad older than some of the less serious men only gives him a leg up and makes him look much more ready to settle down than some of the other men on the beach.
Who is Alex Bordyukov on 'Bachelor in Paradise'?
Alex originally competed for Rachel Lindsay's love and roses in Season 13 of The Bachelorette way back in 2017. And, although he didn't make it to the final four or anywhere close enough to the end to be considered as a Bachelor lead, Alex made an impression on fans. So much so that many are excited he's back in Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.
During Rachel's season, Alex made it to Week 6 before he was sent home. But Alex's unproblematic personality makes him the perfect addition to Bachelor in Paradise during a time when the cast is split and the women are waiting for better options at the hotel.
Outside of Bachelor Nation, Alex is an assistant coach at Wayne State University and an accountant. He's also a devoted family man and regularly shares Instagram photos with his niece, dad, and other family members.
And after he left Rachel's season, Alex remained so close to her and her final pick, Bryan Abasolo that he attended their 2019 wedding. He's basically Good Guy Alex at this point and we can't be mat at that.
Alex has been in international versions of 'Bachelor in Paradise' already.
Before he joined Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, Alex had actually been in two other versions of the show in both Canada and Australia. Why it took him so long to be part of the U.S. version of the show is unclear.
But Alex is sure to be a fan favorite on Bachelor in Paradise, if only because of his likability and penchant for being super self aware. Which are two qualities that are sorely lacking among many of the other guys this season, by the way.
Does Alex end up with Victoria in the 'Bachelor in Paradise' season finale?
Victoria Fuller originally connects with Johnny DePhillipo on the beach and when the Split Twist happens and she's separated from him, she isn't eager about dating anyone else.
But, she tells Alex, she's "excited" about him, and they do have a spark. Right now, it's hard to say if Alex makes enough of an impact to stick around until the end of the season.
But honestly, if Alex makes as much of an impact on Bachelor in Paradise as he did on The Bachelorette, we wouldn't be surprised if we see him in future seasons. Or, dare we say, as The Bachelor at some point?
OK, maybe that ship has sailed for him, but once upon a time both Rachel and Bryan rallied for Alex to get the gig. So never say never.
Watch Bachelor in Paradise on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.