'BiP' Star Victoria's Love Life and Her Identity Have Been Called Into Question
No one expected Victoria Fuller to be the calmest contestant on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, but here we are. She’s a beach favorite and is making connections throughout the season. At first, she connects with Johnny, but after the girls and guys are separated, Victoria starts to pursue another connection with Alex.
Victoria is clearly a beautiful woman, and she has a unique look to go along with her beauty. Naturally, people are asking questions about her familial roots and wondering about her ethnicity.
What is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ contestant Victoria Fuller’s ethnicity?
Since Victoria first appeared on The Bachelor, her ethnicity came into question. This wasn’t only because of her unique appearance, but also because of a scandal that involved her modeling a “White Lives Matter” message. Of course, after Ye sported a shirt with the same message, we know that anyone can support that far-right sentiment. Regardless, Victoria’s ethnicity is actually unknown.
We learned during Victoria’s stint on The Bachelor with Peter Weber that her mother and stepdad are both white. Victoria’s biological father, Douglas Fuller, passed away when Victoria was only 19-years-old. So we don’t know much about Victoria’s father, and she hasn’t shared many details.
In fact, in a photo with her mom and siblings on Instagram, a fan even asked if Victoria is adopted, to which she replied, “No. My biological father passed away when I was 19. But my step dad is my world!” Clearly she grew up closer to her step dad, who is also white, so she’s not very open about her ethnicity. However, that hasn’t stopped people from speculating.
On a Reddit thread, users speculated that while we know that Victoria is at least 50 percent white, she could have any mix of ethnicities. Some people said that she’s definitely Hispanic, while others thought that she’s just half Black and half white because she resembles them.
Other people even speculated that Victoria could be Middle Eastern, such as Iranian, Lebanese, or Israeli. Another user claimed she went to high school with Victoria and that she remembers her being Filipina.
Victoria’s family and parents are supportive of her ‘Bachelor’ journey.
While some families don’t always understand how people can go through the Bachelor process, which is a sped-up way of getting to an engagement. Victoria’s brother, Charlie, shared a photo of their family with Victoria with the caption, “Shout out to big sis, I love you so much. You’re an amazing person with such great drive. Your laugh is contagious and your smile is bright. You just might be the funniest person I know. Love ya.”
Victoria’s sister, Gabby, shared a throwback photo with her sister in March 2013 with the caption, “Those were the days.” While Victoria’s gone through her fair share of drama and controversy ahead of Bachelor in Paradise, it seems like she’s in a place to at least try to find happiness.
New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise air every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.