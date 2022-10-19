Let's (Re)Meet Kate Gallivan, 'Bachelor in Paradise's' New Villain (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise.

The moment has come that Bachelor in Paradise has been teasing all season: The couples down at the beach have been split up and new ladies and fellas have been brought in. And some are coming in hotter than others.

Ladies and gentlemen, Kate Gallivan has entered the chat... or the beach... you get it. She said, and we quote, that the other girls are "out of sight, out of mind." Homegirl is definitely not here to make friends.

You may remember her from Clayton's season of The Bachelor but let's see what else there is to know about Kate!