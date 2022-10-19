Let's (Re)Meet Kate Gallivan, 'Bachelor in Paradise's' New Villain (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise.
The moment has come that Bachelor in Paradise has been teasing all season: The couples down at the beach have been split up and new ladies and fellas have been brought in. And some are coming in hotter than others.
Ladies and gentlemen, Kate Gallivan has entered the chat... or the beach... you get it. She said, and we quote, that the other girls are "out of sight, out of mind." Homegirl is definitely not here to make friends.
You may remember her from Clayton's season of The Bachelor but let's see what else there is to know about Kate!
Kate is a real estate agent in Los Angeles.
Kate is originally from Nashville, Tenn. but now lives in L.A. and actually worked at The Oppenheim Group. The O Group rose to fame with Netflix's popular show Selling Sunset. It appears she has switched over to working with Compass now. This 33-year-old's Instagram feed and stories are sprinkled with houses that she has sold! Make that commission, girly!
How far did Kate get on 'The Bachelor'?
Kate sadly only made it to the second rose ceremony before getting eliminated... or not so sadly, since we all watched what a s--t show Clayton's season was.
Kate actually went on a date with Harry Styles.
Literally everybody's dream. Kate told the Bachelor Party podcast that when she was working as an assistant at Creative Artists Agency in 2014, One Direction was a client, and their agent asked if he could give Harry her number. The pair texted a bit before meeting at a rooftop for drinks. (Well, Kate had a drink and Harry had a coffee, since he was only 20 at the time.)
She said that he was "asking me about my life and it's, like, so tender because he's so interested in like, me and my story." The pair split for a bit before Harry invited her to a house and when she arrives, Kate says that "he picks me up, slams me against the wall, and we start violently making out."
Kate had to leave because she had to go to an Iggy Azalea concert for work. Well at the concert, her phone broke. She ended up getting offered a free phone with a new phone plan, so she changed her phone number and the rest is her-story. Highly recommend giving the above a listen because that story is amazing and we're so jealous it didn't happen to us.
Who does Kate end up with on 'BIP'?
According to Reality Steve, "Kate is possibly the next villain. She arrived during Casa Amor. Then Jacob left Jill for Kate. Jill went home. Then at some point, Kate got with Logan, and they’re now a thing, so Jacob went home. When Lyndsey came on the beach, there weren’t many options, so she asked Logan. Kate told him she didn’t want him going on a date, so Lyndsey just went home."
Steve also revealed that Kate and Logan end up breaking up at some point.
You know what they say Kate, villians gotta vil.
Make sure to check out Bachelor in Paradise every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.