Here's the Real Reason Why Lace From 'Bachelor in Paradise' Got Plastic Surgery

After a year-long hiatus, Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise kicked off on Sept. 27. This season, viewers were reintroduced to yet another group of singles from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette — one of which was Lace Morris.

We last saw the Denver-based reality TV star on screen in 2016, when she found love with Grant Kemp on BiP. Now, she’s returned to paradise to join the cast for the 2022-2023 season of the spinoff series.