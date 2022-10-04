Rodney Is in a Love Triangle on 'Bachelor in Paradise’ — Who Does He Pick?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.
Fan favorite Rodney Matthews is heading down to the beach, y'all! Rodney was definitely one of our choices for The Bachelor during Michelle's season of The Bachelorette before ABC chose Colto – we mean Clayton, so we are super pumped to see him back on our screens.
As a reminder, Rodney made it all the way to hometowns before being sent home heartbroken. The said, he seems to be doing just fine as the hottest commodity down in Paradise since all the women on the beach are vying for his rose.
Fellas you better watch out! With his choice of seemingly anyone who does Rodney end up with? Let's investigate!
According to 'Reality Steve', Rodney gives Lace his first rose.
Rodney is here to dry those tears, Lace! No need to fake a birthday this time. Reality Steve reports that Rodney takes Lace out on a date once he arrives.
He then proceeds to give her his rose and the pair are "coupled up." Reality Steve also tells us that Lace gives him her rose the following week when the women have the power.
And then a twist happens...
They have been teasing "a shocking twist" since the trailer dropped. Reality Steve tells us that the men and the women are being separated down at the beach and five new women for the men, and five new men for the women are being brought in putting all the existing relationships to the test.
Rodney ends up in a love triangle on Season 8 of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'
One of those women just happens to be Eliza Isichei from Clayton's season and Reality Steve states that she connects with Rodney. This means that Rodney ends up in a love triangle. And while we are not sure exactly how it plays out (with Lace it is bound to be very entertaining), Reality Steve reports that Eliza receives a rose from Rodney.
So, does the pair end up together? Warning: Spoilers ahead!
Let's just let the legend that is Reality Steve tell us:
- Justin was eliminated at rose ceremony No. 2, but he was brought back on ... I guess he was interested in Eliza. Not sure why he got to return.
- Rodney broke up with Lace for Eliza once the “Casa Amor” twist happened. At that next rose ceremony after Casa Amor, Eliza gave her rose to Rodney over Justin. But then I guess she walked Justin out, then when she came back, she had a conversation with Rodney and basically felt pressured to give him a rose, so they broke up and both left the beach. I have no idea if Eliza and Justin are a thing post show now.
So I guess the answer to "who does Rodney end up?" with is no one. Poor Rodney! But the good news is that he is still available for the rest of us. Feel free to slide into those DMs, Rodney!
Make sure to tune into Bachelor in Paradise every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 p.m EST on ABC.