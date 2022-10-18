What Happened to Sierra on 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

While Sierra was feeling like she could be a stepmom to Michael's son, James, Michael was having doubts about the relationship. This came to a head when Sierra showed Michael three stars in the sky. Sierra actually bought Michael these stars to signify him, his son, James, and his late wife, Laura, so that they are always together.

While Michael was so thankful for the gift and thought that she was so sweet, he decided to end things with her because he felt like the relationship was moving too fast. He said, "I can't put my finger on it [but] there's something missing with us... I think the best thing now is just... space from the romantic pressure and just be friends."

Sierra, being the queen that she is, was graceful as ever, even comforting Michael at times. She decided to self-eliminate because she didn't want to date anyone else, nor watch him date anyone else.