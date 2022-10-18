Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini's 'BiP' Love Story Doesn't End the Way You Think (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.
Love is a losing game and the contestants on ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise learned this lesson firsthand. After trying their luck on reality TV once before, more than 40 contestants traveled to paradise to find love on Season 8 of BiP.
The series returned to the small screen for the 2022-2023 season on Sept. 27 and introduced viewers to the largest-ever cast in BiP history. Now that Season 8 is well underway, the castaways have begun to couple up. One of the many duos to form a connection so far are Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini.
While Jill made her television debut on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Jacob appeared on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s joint season of The Bachelorette. In the end, both Jill and Jacob failed to make a love connection. But teasers suggest that the two might get another shot at a romance in Season 8 of BiP.
So, are Jill and Jacob still together? Read on for spoilers!
Are Jill and Jacob from 'Bachelor in Paradise' still together?
At the start of Season 8, Jill found herself entangled in a three-way love triangle with Kira Mengistu and Romeo Alexander. In a turn of events, Kira and Romeo ditched the competition and left paradise together.
With Jill’s old love interest in the wind, she soon formed a connection with Jacob. In an interview with Parade, the BiP star got candid about her budding relationship with her co-star. She told the outlet that she and Jacob were “definitely a quirky couple on the beach,” which, for her, was “really unexpected and sweet.”
She added, “He’s really smart. I know he comes off as this ‘himbo’ and such a goof and he is, but there is definitely a lot of depth to him.”
The two ended Episode 5 with a steamy hot tub session to remember, leading some fans to believe that they might just make it to the finish line. However, spoilers reveal that their onscreen romance was short-lived.
While Jill and Jacob got off to a great start in Season 8, Reality Steve predicted that both of them leave paradise solo. In her interview with Parade, Jill teased that her experience on the show was “difficult and tumultuous,” but insisted that she left the show without “any regrets.”
“I think that I’ve been able to learn lessons from everything that’s happened,” Jill shared. “I can say that I am happy now.”
Although Jill and Jacob weren’t in it for the long haul, a few couples went the distance. Later in Season 8, Jacob dumps Jill for Kate Gallivan, who later ditches Jacob for Logan Palmer. So, who else ends up together in the Season 8 finale of BiP? Here’s what we know.
Who gets engaged on Season 8 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’? Everything we know about the finale!
According to Reality Steve, a total of six couples end up together in the Season 8 finale.
Along with Kate and Logan, Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi also found love in Season 8. Plus, Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby, Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin, and Brandon Jones and Serene Russell also finished out Season 8 of BiP together. In addition, Johnny DePhilipo and Victoria Fuller got engaged in paradise.
However, it’s unclear if any of the couples from Season 8 are still together after filming wrapped.
You can catch new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.