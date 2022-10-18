Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini's 'BiP' Love Story Doesn't End the Way You Think (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Love is a losing game and the contestants on ABC’s Bachelor i​​n Paradise learned this lesson firsthand. After trying their luck on reality TV once before, more than 40 contestants traveled to paradise to find love on Season 8 of BiP.

The series returned to the small screen for the 2022-2023 season on Sept. 27 and introduced viewers to the largest-ever cast in BiP history. Now that Season 8 is well underway, the castaways have begun to couple up. One of the many duos to form a connection so far are Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini.