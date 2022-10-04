A Look Back at 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Victoria F.'s Exes

One thing you should know about me is, that while I love The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, I LIVE for Bachelor in Paradise. There is just something about seeing my former favorite contestants down on the beaches of Mexico looking for love (...and clout) that makes me look forward to every Monday night.

The Season 8 premiere did not disappoint, and at the very end of the episode, it came as a huge surprise and delight to see none other than Victoria Fuller walk downs those iconic stairs.