Chase Rice's Album Is About an Ex — but Is It Victoria F. From 'The Bachelor'?

While many may know Chase Rice from coming in second place (and losing out on the top spot by one vote) on Survivor: Nicaragua in 2010, the now-country singer is making waves for his appearance on another reality show.

To promote his new album, The Album Part 1, the singer performed two songs on an episode of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. While musical performances are a staple on the ABC reality series, Chase's stint on Season 24 stands out because of his past relationship with the contestant.