Could 'Bachelor in Paradise' Bring Johnny DePhilippo and Victoria Fuller Together? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, and for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.

Bachelor Nation fans are still reeling from the shocking Bachelorette finale on Sept. 20, which featured Gabby Windey's engagement, and Rachel Recchia's gut-wrenching break-up from Tino Franco, but they'll soon have to pivot to follow the burgeoning love stories on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.