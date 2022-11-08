Are 'Bachelor' Alums Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Dating?

Now on its 8th season, Bachelor in Paradise sees contestants Victoria Fuller (The Bachelor Season 24) and Johnny DePhillipo (The Bachelorette Season 19) get cozy. According to Life & Style, Johnny reportedly proposes to Victoria during the BIP finale, which is set to premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

And while eagle-eyed fans may have spotted Johnny in the background of one of Victoria's August Instagram stories, the romance was perhaps fleeting.