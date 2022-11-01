What Happened to Sarah on 'Bachelor in Paradise'? She Made an Abrupt Exit

Her reminder is apt at a time when we are full of memes about Bachelor in Paradise, and it's easy to forget that they are all real people. All the contestants on the beach are there to get vulnerable and find love for our entertainment, and while Sarah went home to be with her family, it’s possible that she could always come back to get a second chance at love in Paradise.

New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise air every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.