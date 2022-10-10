Does Salley Carson Ever Actually Appear on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise is in full swing, and new Bachelor and Bachelorette alums join the cast each week to stir things up, and to get another chance to find love.

Since Season 8 premiered, one cast member's rumored participation has caused quite the stir for the rest of the stars on the beach: Salley Carson.