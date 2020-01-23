We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
brita-filter-rpdr-1579809667457.jpg
Source: Instagram

Brita Filter Appeared in 'Broad City' and 'Shade' Before Joining 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

By

Season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race is just around the corner, and fans of the show can barely wait to see which contestants will slay on the runway and ace the genius challenges, and who will be the ones lip-synching for their dear lives. 

While it would be too early to make predictions — the first episode will air on Feb. 28 — there is a competitor many would be confident to place their bets on. Meet Brita Filter, the RPDR star who's bound to make great strides. 

'RuPaul's Drag Race' won't be Brita Filter's first time in the spotlight.

The Arizona-born, New York-based queen began her career in early 2014, and she made a rapid progression in a short time frame. Brita found her true calling while working on a theatre production of the ever-popular children's fairy tale, Cinderella — she played one of the evil stepsisters — and she's been unstoppable ever since. 