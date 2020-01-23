Brita Filter Appeared in 'Broad City' and 'Shade' Before Joining 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race is just around the corner, and fans of the show can barely wait to see which contestants will slay on the runway and ace the genius challenges, and who will be the ones lip-synching for their dear lives.

While it would be too early to make predictions — the first episode will air on Feb. 28 — there is a competitor many would be confident to place their bets on. Meet Brita Filter, the RPDR star who's bound to make great strides.