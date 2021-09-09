Eureka O'Hara Has an Unexpected Cameo in 'AHS: Red Tide'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't up to date with Part 1 (Red Tide) of AHS: Double Feature.

Episode 4 of American Horror Story: Double Feature does what the franchise often does best: It introduces a backstory for a few beloved characters. Not only do viewers see Belle Noir's past and how she ends up taking the pills and thriving as an author, but it also shows how Austin comes to be.