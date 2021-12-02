'Pen15' Star Sami Rappaport Talks Real-Life Bullies and Season 2 Finale Spoilers (EXCLUSIVE)

One actress in the series, Sami Rappaport, plays the subtle mean girl, Becca. Becca is that bully who knows how to get under other girls’ skins without overtly being mean; she’s the girl who would be our friend only to exert her power over us in a group situation.

Distractify spoke exclusively with Sami — the real-life antithesis of Becca — about how she got into character and what spoilers are to come in the final installment of Pen15 Season 2.