Here's How 'Pen15' Creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle Became Best Friends on God’s Green Frickin’ Earth

Adjacent to its laugh-out-loud jokes and cringe-inducing dialogue, Pen15 handles heavy social issues like female masturbation (and the shame that often accompanies it), racism, and divorce with grace.

The nostalgic, heartwarming friendship between the two awkward seventh graders is the main focus of Hulu's Emmy-nominated cringe comedy series. It's equally heartwarming to know that Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle — aka the show's creators, writers, and lead actresses — are BFFs in real life.