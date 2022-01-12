The Highly Anticipated 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs The World' Finally Has a Release Date

The Highly Anticipated 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs The World' Finally Has a Release DateBy Bianca Piazza
Jan. 12 2022, Published 3:08 p.m. ET
Grab your tucking panties, because the time has come, henny. The moment we've all been waiting for is just around the corner. Superfans of the RuPaul's Drag Race world takeover — we mean franchise — have been hoping and praying for an international version of Drag Race All Stars. We've seen downright sickening performers slay their way through the competition in Canada, the U.K., Spain, Thailand, and more.
Though we know there can only be one queen crowned per season, some fierce queens deserve a second chance at the crown — not to mention the $100K grand prize (at least in the U.S.). The upcoming Drag Race spinoff RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs The World aims to satisfy our cravings. Nine queens from past U.K.-based, U.S.-based, and Canada-based seasons will feature in a gag-worthy international competition.
The series will see the U.K. as its host country (it was filmed in London) with RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr as its main judges. Though it was officially announced on Dec. 21, 2021, the long-awaited spinoff finally has a premiere date. Can we get an "amen"?
When will 'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. vs The World' premiere?
RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. vs The World will premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, on WOW Presents Plus and BBC Three in the United Kingdom. The premiere is a part of BBC Three's television broadcasting return. The channel has brought us shows like Fleabag and Normal People.
As of right now, the nine competing queens haven't been revealed, though there have been a slew of rumors as to who will make their return to the Drag Race main stage.
Who will the celebrity guests be on 'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. vs The World'?
Because the excitement never ends, the celebrity guest were released on January 12, and many of them are familiar faces from British pop culture. The "first batch" of celebrity guests — some of whom will sit on the panel alongside RuPaul — includes radio and media presenter Clara Amfo, actress Daisy May Cooper (This Country), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), and Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall.
The "next batch" of celebrity guests includes Spice Girl Melanie C, actress Michelle Keegan (Brassic), model and media personality Katie Price, and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Johannes Radebe.
Katie Price will play "Snatch Game" alongside Michelle Visage, and Johannes Radebe will assist the queens with choreography.
While we have this enthralling information, fans (including us) are still desperately waiting for the official promo to drop. It feels like RuPaul is holding out on us, happily watching us squirm and beg for a stunning cast Ruveal. Until then, we'll be watching Bimini Bon Boulash's hilarious impersonation of Katie Price circa RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. Season 2.