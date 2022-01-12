Logo
Home > Tv
'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs. The World'
Source: World of Wonder

The Highly Anticipated 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs The World' Finally Has a Release Date

By

Jan. 12 2022, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Grab your tucking panties, because the time has come, henny. The moment we've all been waiting for is just around the corner. Superfans of the RuPaul's Drag Race world takeover — we mean franchise — have been hoping and praying for an international version of Drag Race All Stars. We've seen downright sickening performers slay their way through the competition in Canada, the U.K., Spain, Thailand, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Though we know there can only be one queen crowned per season, some fierce queens deserve a second chance at the crown — not to mention the $100K grand prize (at least in the U.S.). The upcoming Drag Race spinoff RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs The World aims to satisfy our cravings. Nine queens from past U.K.-based, U.S.-based, and Canada-based seasons will feature in a gag-worthy international competition.

The series will see the U.K. as its host country (it was filmed in London) with RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr as its main judges. Though it was officially announced on Dec. 21, 2021, the long-awaited spinoff finally has a premiere date. Can we get an "amen"?

Article continues below advertisement
'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.'
Source: World of Wonder

When will 'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. vs The World' premiere?

RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. vs The World will premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, on WOW Presents Plus and BBC Three in the United Kingdom. The premiere is a part of BBC Three's television broadcasting return. The channel has brought us shows like Fleabag and Normal People.

As of right now, the nine competing queens haven't been revealed, though there have been a slew of rumors as to who will make their return to the Drag Race main stage.

Article continues below advertisement

Who will the celebrity guests be on 'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. vs The World'?

Because the excitement never ends, the celebrity guest were released on January 12, and many of them are familiar faces from British pop culture. The "first batch" of celebrity guests — some of whom will sit on the panel alongside RuPaul — includes radio and media presenter Clara Amfo, actress Daisy May Cooper (This Country), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), and Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall.

Article continues below advertisement

The "next batch" of celebrity guests includes Spice Girl Melanie C, actress Michelle Keegan (Brassic), model and media personality Katie Price, and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Johannes Radebe.

Katie Price will play "Snatch Game" alongside Michelle Visage, and Johannes Radebe will assist the queens with choreography.

While we have this enthralling information, fans (including us) are still desperately waiting for the official promo to drop. It feels like RuPaul is holding out on us, happily watching us squirm and beg for a stunning cast Ruveal. Until then, we'll be watching Bimini Bon Boulash's hilarious impersonation of Katie Price circa RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. Season 2.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Drag Race International All Stars' Is Reportedly in the Works — Meet the Rumored Cast

We're Calling Up Ru If These Queens Aren't Included in the Cast of 'RuPaul's Drag Race: U.K. Versus the World'

Gordon Ramsay's New Show 'Next Level Chef' Is Unlike Anything We've Seen Before

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.