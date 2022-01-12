The Highly Anticipated 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs The World' Finally Has a Release Date

RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. vs The World will premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, on WOW Presents Plus and BBC Three in the United Kingdom. The premiere is a part of BBC Three's television broadcasting return. The channel has brought us shows like Fleabag and Normal People.

As of right now, the nine competing queens haven't been revealed, though there have been a slew of rumors as to who will make their return to the Drag Race main stage.