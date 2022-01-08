Give It to Us Straight — Is There a Straight Queen on 'Drag Race'?

RuPaul herself once said, "Drag is there to remind culture not to take itself too seriously. All of this is illusion."

Well, it looks like the drag illusion just got a little bit of a tweak, with the addition of a cisgender straight male queen to Season 14. Maddy Morphosis is the first straight queen to compete on show, and she's already high-kicked fans into a frenzy. Who is this mysterious straight queen on Drag Race? Let's get into her herstory.