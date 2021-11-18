Here Are Some Shows With Great Transgender Representation for Your Binging Pleasure

This wholesome and wide-appeal children's cartoon follows Steven and his guardians, the Crystal Gems. As the Gems fight to protect Earth from strange creatures, the spunky and fun-loving Steven learns how to master his own Gem powers.

There's no understating the innovative LGBTQ+ representation Steven Universe displays. With non-binary representation like Stevonnie, this show is exactly the kind of programming trans folks like me could've used as a kid.

Stream Steven Universe on Hulu.