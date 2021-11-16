Brian Michael Smith Just Made Transgender History — Here Are His Milestones and Net Worth

He went on to be featured in The L Word: Generation Q in 2019. In 2020, he became the first out Black trans man in a series regular role on network TV with his role in 9-1-1: Lone Star as firefighter Paul Strickland. His characters in each of his prominent roles were all trans men.

In 2021, he became the first trans man to be featured in People Magazine's Sexiest Men Alive on TV, joining a diverse list of actors like Oscar Isaac, Wi Ha-jun from Squid Game, and William Jackson Harper.