Is the Sixth Season of 'Queen Sugar' the Show's Last? Here's What We Know

Ava DuVernay's critically acclaimed drama Queen Sugar is one of the best series on television right now. The sixth season premiered Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, with a surprise — Ralph ( Kofi Siriboe ) and Darla ( Bianca Lawson ) are expecting a baby! Though they should be ecstatic about this news, it's hard to appreciate it as they struggle financially.

The storylines for the Bordelon family are growing increasingly in tune with present-day issues, and we think they still have plenty more stories to tell.

However, with no updates for a seventh season renewal, fans of the longest-running current scripted series on OWN are nervous that Season 6 will be the last. Is this it? Are we saying goodbye to the Bordelons?