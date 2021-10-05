Kofi Siriboe Is the Star of ‘Queen Sugar,’ but His Brothers Deserve Some Attention Too

Now that people are paying attention to Kofi Siriboe, the man who plays Ralph Angel Bordelon on Queen Sugar , questions about his family are starting to pop up as well. Before landing his role in Queen Sugar, Kofi also starred in movies like Girls Trip, The Longshots, Kicks, Really Love, and Straight Outta Compton.

Queen Sugar has been his main role since the show premiered in 2016. Here’s what you should know about Kofi’s support system from behind the scenes — his family.

Meet Kofi Siriboe's brothers.

Kofi Siriboe has two handsome brothers: Kwame Boateng and Kwesi Boakye. There’s a reason all three of these brothers have different last names. It’s their way of paying homage to the Ghanian Ashanti tradition of their ancestors. Kwame is the oldest brother in the trio, and he’s also an actor.

He’s starred in movies including The Onion Movie, Life Boat, Not Easily Broken, and The Least Among You. In terms of television, he’s landed minor appearances in shows like Everybody Hates Chris and The Office. He’s pretty popular on Instagram, with almost 100,000 followers who love keeping up with him, his fashionable fits, his tropical adventures, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Younger brother Kwesi is also an actor — shocker! All three of these brothers know what it takes to get cast in a role. Kwesi starred in movies like Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself, Tazmanian Devil, and Unconditional. He’s also done quite a bit of voice acting. Kwesi’s lent his voice to parts in The Princess and the Frog, The Looney Tunes Show, and The Amazing World of Gumball in the past.

Source: getty images