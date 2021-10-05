Kofi Siriboe Is the Star of ‘Queen Sugar,’ but His Brothers Deserve Some Attention Too

Kofi Siriboe Is the Star of ‘Queen Sugar,’ but His Brothers Deserve Some Attention TooBy Stephanie Harper
Now that people are paying attention to Kofi Siriboe, the man who plays Ralph Angel Bordelon on Queen Sugar, questions about his family are starting to pop up as well. Before landing his role in Queen Sugar, Kofi also starred in movies like Girls Trip, The Longshots, Kicks, Really Love, and Straight Outta Compton.
Queen Sugar has been his main role since the show premiered in 2016. Here’s what you should know about Kofi’s support system from behind the scenes — his family.
Meet Kofi Siriboe's brothers.
Kofi Siriboe has two handsome brothers: Kwame Boateng and Kwesi Boakye. There’s a reason all three of these brothers have different last names. It’s their way of paying homage to the Ghanian Ashanti tradition of their ancestors. Kwame is the oldest brother in the trio, and he’s also an actor.
He’s starred in movies including The Onion Movie, Life Boat, Not Easily Broken, and The Least Among You. In terms of television, he’s landed minor appearances in shows like Everybody Hates Chris and The Office. He’s pretty popular on Instagram, with almost 100,000 followers who love keeping up with him, his fashionable fits, his tropical adventures, and more.
Younger brother Kwesi is also an actor — shocker! All three of these brothers know what it takes to get cast in a role. Kwesi starred in movies like Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself, Tazmanian Devil, and Unconditional. He’s also done quite a bit of voice acting. Kwesi’s lent his voice to parts in The Princess and the Frog, The Looney Tunes Show, and The Amazing World of Gumball in the past.
Who are Kofi Siriboe's parents?
Kofi Siriboe's parents produced a trio of talented, handsome actors! Their father, Kwame Boakye, shares a first name with one of Kofi’s brothers and his last name with his other brother. He’s married to Kofi's mother, Koshie Mills.
Take a scroll through her Instagram and you’ll see how heavily she supports her sons. It's clear she loves being the mother of such a talented trio. She is a producer, speaker, and CEO of a public relations company called K3PR.
Does Kofi have a family of his own?
It’s obvious that Kofi has an awesome family. He grew up in a house with two amazing brothers and two wonderful parents. But does he have a family of his own just yet? The last time Kofi was romantically linked to someone, it was a woman named Duckie Thot.
They were on-again-off-again until they completely cut things off for good. Since then, it appears he’s been single. As of now, he’s not married, nor does he have any kids of his own.
