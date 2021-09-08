‘Queen Sugar’ Actress Carol Sutton Tragically Died of COVID-19 in 2020

It's always disheartening to see one of your favorite actors missing from a series you enjoy watching. It's especially tough when they're a beloved talent who managed to build a respectable body of work outside of that show. Carol Sutton of Queen Sugar, which airs on the Oprah Winfrey Network, is one such talent. Which is probably why so many fans of the show are wondering what happened to her.

What happened to Carol Sutton?

Sadly, it was reported that the Steel Magnolias star died due to complications brought on by COVID-19 while under the care of medical professionals at the Tuoro Infirmary in her native New Orleans. She died in December of 2020 at 76 years old, Variety reports. Carol was a stage legend in Louisiana. She made her acting debut in Dashiki Project Theater shows, tackling big roles in productions like A Raisin in the Sun, The Last Madam, and Native Tongues.

Her most recent TV credits were in Outer Banks, Queen Sugar, Lovecraft Country, True Detective, the Roots remake, Treme, and Scream Queens, but her onscreen body of work dates back to 1974 when she performed in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman. Her last project, Freedom's Path, is currently in post-production and is slated for a 2021 release.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell discussed Carol's impact in an emotional statement on Dec. 11: "Carol Sutton was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades. The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV — whether it’s Treme or Claws or Runaway Jury or Queen Sugar — but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as 4000 Miles and A Raisin in the Sun. May she rest in God’s perfect peace."

Queen Sugar creator Ava Duvernay also released a statement honoring Sutton's life in the wake of the actress' passing: "It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage and screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, 'Stare at the Same Fires.' May she rise and rest in peace and power."

On behalf of the QUEEN SUGAR family, we celebrate the life of the stellar Carol Sutton. It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, “Stare at the Same Fires.” We bless her. May she rise and rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/OMbRExLvMz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 12, 2020 Source: Twitter