'Outer Banks' Pays Tribute to the Late Actress Carol Sutton in Season 2

During Season 2 of Outer Banks, Pope (Jonathan Daviss) is on a journey about his family's history. Pope finds a key that was hidden in his great-grandmother's ceiling and wants to know about its origins. To get those questions answered, he visits his Mee-Maw (Carol Sutton) in an assisted living community, and that's how Carol is introduced to viewers.

At first, Mee-Maw was hesitant to talk to Pope about the key but eventually discloses that the key belonged to Denmark Tanny, an ancestor of the family whose tragic and rich history led to more than just a treasure hunt. Mee-Maw has kept the shocking family secret for years about the mysterious key that her great-grandson has been searching for.

At the end of Episode 6, before the credits roll, it ends with a title card that reads, "In loving memory of Carol Sutton," while "Strange" by Celeste plays.

Carol died in December 2020 due to complications related to COVID-19. During this time, Season 2 of Outer Banks was halfway through filming. The 76-year-old spent her last months at the Touro Infirmary in her native city of New Orleans, where she was being treated for the virus.