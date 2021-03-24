Bianca Lawson Agrees That Blue on 'Queen Sugar' Should Get a Sibling

Last week's episode of Queen Sugar brought a much-needed dose of happiness to our lives. Darla Sutton ( Bianca Lawson ) and Ralph Angel Bordelon (Kofi Siriboe) finally got married after five tumultuous seasons that truly tested their relationship. For a long time, Darla struggles with her addictions and demons. She and Ralph have a baby together (a son named Blue), although we later learn Blue is not Ralph's biological son, and that he was likely conceived when Darla was sexually assaulted.

Ralph and Darla have an on-and-off relationship, and Ralph treats Blue like his son. Ralph and Darla nearly broke things off and got involved in an ugly custody battle, but after all was said and done, the two end up together. Which feels very right for them. Now, fans are wondering if Darla is pregnant.

Is Darla on 'Queen Sugar' pregnant?

It hasn't been revealed if Darla is pregnant on Queen Sugar, but it's not impossible. Bianca Lawson has recently admitted that it would be nice for Blue (who's six years old) to have a sibling. After being asked if Darla and Ralph's family might expand, Bianca replied, "You never know. You never know. I mean, I think that would be a really beautiful thing."

She told Hollywood Life, "Yeah, Blue does need a sibling." Bianca did also hint that her character will continue to progress. Whether or not this means she'll become a mother to a second child hasn't been revealed.

Source: OWN

"I think it’s already going to happen. I think the progression of her journey this season is already kind of scratching that surface and entering into that. So if I tell you, it kind of gives that away. We’re about to go and start shooting Season 6 in a couple of weeks. I haven’t seen the scripts for that but based on how season 5 ends, I’m really, really interested to see this new chapter of her life and what that brings out in her," Bianca told Hollywood Life, when the publication asked about revealing more layers of Darla.

Back in January 2021, it was revealed that Queen Sugar was renewed for another season, so it sounds like we really do have a lot left to explore. "What a joy and an honor to continue the stories of Queen Sugar with our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. On behalf of every producer, editor, costumer, grip, writer, cast member and all departments involved in making this series, we're delighted to delve into a sixth season and to bring our beautiful audience more of the Bordelon family," show creator Ava DuVernay said.