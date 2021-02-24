Bianca Lawson May or May Not Be in a Relationship, but We'd Never Know

Bianca Lawson, who plays Darla on Queen Sugar , has been taking over our TV screens for a while — and we are perfectly okay with this. Before Queen Sugar, Bianca played Talia in Rogue, and she's also had roles in Teen Wolf, The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars, Buffy, Sister, Sister and more. Also... she's Beyoncé’s stepsister . With so much publicity, obviously there's a lot of interest in Bianca's personal life. Like, who she's dating.

Does Bianca Lawson have a boyfriend?

As far as anyone knows, Bianca Lawson doesn't have a boyfriend and appears to be single. Glancing through her Instagram, it's clear that she's fully focused on her career and isn't really interested in sharing her personal life with fans.

Unlike her character on Queen Sugar, Bianca has her life together, and with so much experience under her belt, we'll no doubt be seeing more of her work. In Queen Sugar, she plays Darla, a mother who is fighting addiction and mental illness, as well as grappling with trauma. It might be Bianca's most intense role she's taken.

"She's completely different than anything else I've gotten to do, so it requires me to use different muscles and shine a flashlight on my own struggles to unpack Darla's journeys. It's very fulfilling to get to play her," Bianca told HelloGiggles. She added, "Addiction and trauma, it's so prevalent. No one really talks about it or addresses it in a way that is so true life."

Bianca has also talked about working with other women, saying, "There's something about having that support system of other women. Not to be metaphysical, but it's a really high frequency energy. I've never had that before."

One thing she will let us in on is her love of fashion. Last February, she posted a slow-mo video of her walking down the hallway in a hot pink gown. "Dewy skin (my favorite kind!) and neon pink @oscardelarenta Grecian realness for yesterday’s @essence #blackwomeninhollywood luncheon and @staymacro ‘s #oscar shindig," she wrote. Hopefully we'll get to see her glammed up at award shows soon.

And yes, because of her famous family, we do know a little bit about her family tree. Bianca's parents are Richard Lawson and Denise Gordy, who got married in 1978 and divorced in 1979 (about one year after she was born). Fun fact: Bianca's mom, Denise, is the biological mother of Marvin Gaye III. Richard Lawson ended up meeting Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson, in 2013. The two eventually got married in 2015. Apparently Blue Ivy Carter pushed them to get married!

Source: Instagram Bianca and her mom, Denise

“[In September] we went on a boat with Beyoncé and Jay-Z for her birthday, and when we came out one night dressed to go to dinner, Blue said, ‘Oh, ya’ll look beautiful. When are ya’ll getting married?' Richard said, ‘Oh, Blue, soon. Do you approve?’ And she said yes. That’s the first time we talked seriously about getting married," Tina shared.

Is Bianca tight-lipped about her love life because of her dad's very public relationship? It's possible. It's also possible that Bianca is fully focused on her acting career and doesn't have time to date — or display her relationships on social media.