Fans Suspect Nova From 'Queen Sugar' Is Pregnant — but Is She?

Season 5 of Queen Sugar , which aired tonight (February 16) is set to tackle some serious and relevant topics. In fact, executive producer Ava DuVernay ended up re-writing eight scripts because they no longer felt relevant after COVID hit and George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were killed. This season will explore COVID, police brutality against the Black community, the Black Lives Matter movement , and more. It will tell the stories so many Black folks are living in today's America.

Of course, it'll also dive into some ~personal drama~. The Bordelon family has a lot going on this season, and this includes the main protagonist Nova (played by Rutina Wesley). She's with Calvin, and while her family seems accepting of him, the same can't exactly be said of Calvin's family. Besides this, some fans think Nova is pregnant.

The second question fans may have is whether or not Rutina herself is pregnant.

As far as we know, Nova is not pregnant with Calvin's child on Queen Sugar. It seems like fans think this because of what Nova is wearing (clothing that kind of makes it appear like she's hiding a pregnancy) and it's also referenced that Nova feels sick. The combination is enough to make people theorize, which is understandable. But, nope! There has been no official mention of Nova getting pregnant, but also, never rule anything out.

Is Rutina Wesley is pregnant in real life?

It doesn't seem like Rutina Wesley is pregnant in real life, either — unless she's keeping the pregnancy completely under wraps. We don't know a lot about Rutina's personal life. Back in 2017, Rutina announced that she was engaged to Chef Shonda, a chef based in New Orleans who also has a line of haircare and skincare called Kinky Coily Queens. However, it's not clear if the two got married, or are even still together.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

The original post that announced the engagement has since been deleted, and Rutina fans on the forum The L Chat, seem to think that the two broke up. "Ya'll she broke up with her fiance [sic] a year ago. Her fiance [sic] has a new girlfriend. I've been following both of them for a while. Rutina's been looking rough ever since the breakup," someone wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: L Chat

There's no confirmation about the relationship, and it's hard to decipher the many quotes Rutina posts to her Instagram page, including this one: "You can love a person deeply and truly and still decide that doing so from a distance is best for your mental and emotion health -Alex Elle." Is this about Chef Shonda? Shonda also hasn't posted any photos of Rutina on her Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Even if Rutina isn't in a relationship with Shonda (or anyone else for that matter — that we know of), it's true that she would still technically be able to get pregnant. However, the actress has never spoken about having children, or any plans for parenthood. Again, though, the actress is very private.